$5m for town centre

THE Nabouwalu New Town Centre project is estimated to be valued at $4.99 million.

While making a presentation to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a briefing at Naulumatua House on Tuesday, Bua provincial administrator Inoke Tuiwainunu revealed that civil works had the highest allocation of $4.5 million.

Mr Tuiwainunu said this year works would concentrate on the design of the new township, launch of civil works and the budget preparation for the new town.

"The next set of planned tasks includes the approval of engineering plans which will be conducted by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) with stakeholders," he said.

"It includes the preparation of tender documents for civil works contracts, tender and subsequent selection of civil works contractor and issuance of practical completion certificate.

"The next stage will involve pegging of lot boundaries, preparation of As-Built plans and survey plans before the advertisement of the lots takes place scheduled to happen between 21st of November next year to the 8th of January in the following year."

A plan of the new town presented during the briefing revealed that the new town would have 47 lots.

Meanwhile, last month chiefs in the nine districts of Bua were urged to prioritise their fundraising towards the purchase of their lots within the newly-proposed Nabouwalu Town.

While addressing chiefs at the meeting, Department of Town and Country Planning engineer Ishra Ali said the lots would be ready for investors by November 21, 2018.

Mr Ali said in March this year a contracted company completed an environmental impact assessment at the proposed site, which has been submitted to the DTCP.