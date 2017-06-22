Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$5m for town centre

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, June 22, 2017

THE Nabouwalu New Town Centre project is estimated to be valued at $4.99 million.

While making a presentation to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a briefing at Naulumatua House on Tuesday, Bua provincial administrator Inoke Tuiwainunu revealed that civil works had the highest allocation of $4.5 million.

Mr Tuiwainunu said this year works would concentrate on the design of the new township, launch of civil works and the budget preparation for the new town.

"The next set of planned tasks includes the approval of engineering plans which will be conducted by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) with stakeholders," he said.

"It includes the preparation of tender documents for civil works contracts, tender and subsequent selection of civil works contractor and issuance of practical completion certificate.

"The next stage will involve pegging of lot boundaries, preparation of As-Built plans and survey plans before the advertisement of the lots takes place scheduled to happen between 21st of November next year to the 8th of January in the following year."

A plan of the new town presented during the briefing revealed that the new town would have 47 lots.

Meanwhile, last month chiefs in the nine districts of Bua were urged to prioritise their fundraising towards the purchase of their lots within the newly-proposed Nabouwalu Town.

While addressing chiefs at the meeting, Department of Town and Country Planning engineer Ishra Ali said the lots would be ready for investors by November 21, 2018.

Mr Ali said in March this year a contracted company completed an environmental impact assessment at the proposed site, which has been submitted to the DTCP.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Colombian found guilty
  2. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  3. Cocktail for Queen
  4. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  5. Kaila finalists ready
  6. 4 dead
  7. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  8. Pastor denies claims
  9. EMS audit sought
  10. Kaila! Star Search kicks off

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)