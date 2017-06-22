Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 22 June

MSAF, police plan MOU

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, June 22, 2017

THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is working on a memorandum of understanding with the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Navy to monitor illegal boat operators who are yet to be registered.

Responding to questions from this newspaper on how the authority was dealing with boat owners who failed to meet safety standards, MSAF chief executive officer John Tunidau said they were working with police to formulate an MOU to address the issue.

Mr Tunidau said once this was done, they would then be able to take boat operators to task for failing to adhere to standards.

"We are working with the Fiji Police Force to formulate a paper that will entail infringement regulations," he said.

"Recently we had sat down with the police to review the MOU. We are looking at infringement regulations that will come into play. Once this is done we will then be able to bring illegal operators who are not registered into the fold."

Mr Tunidau said the exercise needed to be done in steps before it was fully implemented.

"Since the authority lacks the number of enforcement officers, the MOU will enable it to police Fiji's waters together with the Fiji Navy too," he said.

"We have a large area that we need to patrol and working with other stakeholders will enable us to cover these areas."

Meanwhile, while addressing the people of Bua during the opening of the new MSAF office in Nabouwalu on Tuesday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed that Fiji had a maritime boundary of 1.3 million square kilometres.

Fiji's exclusive economic zone borders five Pacific Island nations — Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna and Tonga.








