Thursday, June 22, 2017

* A lump in the breast or underarm usually after a menstrual cycle

* Swelling in the armpit

* A mass or lump, which may feel as small as a pea

* Pain or tenderness in the breast.

* Any change in the size, contour, texture, or temperature of the breast

* A marble-like area under the skin

* A blood-stained or clear fluid discharge from the nipple

* Redness of the skin on the breast or nipple