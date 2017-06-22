Cancer survivor thankful for support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivor Michelle Muller-Pipitolu. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MICHELLE Muller-Pipitolu believes there needs to be more support systems and awareness in place for people living with cancer in Fiji.

Mrs Muller-Pipitolu, 51, is a breast cancer survivor from New Zealand and after being diagnosed in 2009, she said she was thankful for the support she received from the medical team and her family who collectively assisted in her recovery.

Moving to Fiji after her cancer treatment, she said there were a lot of support systems in place for cancer patients in New Zealand which the cancer organisations in Fiji were trying to put into place for women with cancer.

"There are still a lot of things that both the medical society here and the breast cancer society are not aware of that patients should be made aware of," she said.

"In terms of having chemo, it would be one of the hardest things for people to go through and I think people get frightened when they hear the word 'cancer' but it is no longer a death sentence.

"But there are things that people here should know for instance, depending on what breasts you have removed, you can't have blood tests on that side, because often they take all the lymph nodes out which means your veins aren't that good on that side.

"Other things like, if you're having chemo and you get a high temperature, you have to go straight to the hospital because it may cause you to die."

Mrs Muller-Pipitolu said people were not made aware of things they needed to be made aware of and that needed to be changed.

While talking about the treatment she received in 2009, Mrs Muller-Pipitolu said going through about nine to 12 chemo treatments and 21 radiation treatments was not an easy time.

"The treatments of course made all my hair fall out and I often think that my hair falling out was actually worse than losing my breasts," she said.

She was thankful to her family for their endless support and assistance during such a challenging period in her life.

"I had so much support from my family that it's really hard to thank them enough," she said.

"My older sister came to nurse me after I had my operations, and it took probably two weeks to recover to the point where I could even shower myself because of the stitches."

Mrs Muller-Pipitolu said it was hard getting around on her own and there was just as much pain from the internal scarring.

She advised women to get themselves checked if they felt a lump because the longer one ignored it, the more the lump grew and "one day it may be too late to receive any treatment at all".