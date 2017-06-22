Nauru national files appeal

/ Front page / News

A NAURUAN national who was convicted and sentenced to three years for causing the death of a Tongan student outside a nightclub in Suva has filed an appeal against his conviction. The matter was called before Justice William Calanchini at the Fiji Court of Appeal yesterday.

In his grounds of appeal, Julien Henrich was claiming that the learned trial judge erred in fact in holding that the appellant was part of a joint enterprise with others in the assault of Sione Tufui and in Mr Tufui's eventual death.

The appellant also claimed that the learned trial judge wronged in fact in not assessing properly the extent of the injuries on Mr Tufui's body which, in the circumstances of the case, could not have been caused by the him.

The appellant further stated that the learned trial judge also erred in law when he disagreed with the unanimous opinions of the assessors without a coherent and rational analysis of the evidence in the trial.

Henrich was sentenced in March this year and would be eligible for parole after serving two years behind bars.