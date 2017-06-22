Queen's birthday celebrations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Scotland rugby reps, from left, Alex Allan, Tim Visser, and Ben Toolis pose with British High Commission office staff Edina Donu and Vineeta Nand during the Queens Birthday celebrations in Suva last night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE United Kingdom sees itself as strategic partners in the Pacific.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins said this while addressing invited guests to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 91st birthday.

Ms Hopkins said each invited guest to the birthday celebration had contributed in some way to the deepening of the very special relationship shared between the UK and Fiji. "We see the Pacific as family. In good times and in bad," she said.

Ms Hopkins also paid tribute to Fiji's presidency of COP23 and also leading the World Ocean Conference alongside Sweden earlier this month.

"On COP, we are fully committed to the Paris Agreement. We are delighted to support Fiji's presidency, not least through our support to the European Union," she said.

"We are ready to lead, shoulder-to-shoulder with our European partners. We are the third largest contributor to the Green Climate Fund."

She said the UK was proud that London was a leading centre on green finance.

Ms Hopkins thanked the Fijian Government for the messages of support and solidarity after the London and Manchester attacks.

The birthday celebration also included members of the Scotland rugby team.

"In closing, I will be pleased to report to Her Majesty that we have celebrated her birthday in style in Suva — with the Bula Kilt combination found nowhere else on earth," said Ms Hopkins.