Judge overturns assessors' opinion

+ Enlarge this image Hurtado.Picture: JONA KONATACI

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe, yesterday overturned the unanimous not guilty opinion of three assessors to find Colombian national Aiden Alec Hurtado guilty of unlawful importation of drugs.

Hurtado unlawfully imported 20.5 kilograms of illicit drugs, namely cocaine, when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015. After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado had to stand a retrial. In his judgment delivered yesterday afternoon, Justice Rajasinghe said he did not agree with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors.

He said the prosecution had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and he convicted Hurtado of the charge accordingly.

Hurtado has been further remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Tuesday.

He is represented by Samanunu Vaniqi while the State is represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Michael Delaney and Siteri Navia.