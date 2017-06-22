Pastor denies claims

/ Front page / News

"....I will never be guilty until I die."

These were the words of Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader Jone Cokanauto in court yesterday when he was re-examined by his counsel, Simione Valenitabua. Mr Cokanauto said he would never be guilty if convicted.

"If you want to take me to prison I will never be guilty until I die. Only God knows my life," he told court.

Mr Cokanauto, who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault is on trial before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

The offences happened between 2005 and 2012 in Taveuni and Nasinu

During cross examination by prosecutor Meli Vosawale yesterday, Mr Cokanauto said he never had sexual intercourse neither did he indecently touch any of the four complainants.

When Mr Vosawale put to him that he was unfaithful to his wife when he allegedly raped and indecently assaulted four complainants during various prayer sessions in Taveuni and Nadera, Mr Cokanauto said he was faithful to his wife "more than 100 per cent".

He said the allegations by the four were all lies and it was their interpretation of things.

Mr Cokanauto said he did not redeem people because people were only delivered. He said the redeeming was only done on the land. He said he and his team redeemed the land in Fiji and reached up to Nakauvadra as part of their work in redeeming the land.

Mr Cokanauto said he had conducted a lot of prayer sessions and never once taught his followers to come one-by-one into the room. He also denied praying over people wearing a 'sulu' and vest as claimed by almost all four complainants in their evidence. He said he used to wear his church clothes during all prayer sessions.

Mr Cokanauto also denied the DNA results presented in court yesterday indicating him as the father of a child who was born from the first woman he allegedly raped and impregnated. He said it was unfair because police officers only took his saliva for the DNA testing when he initially wanted his blood to be taken instead.

He agreed during cross examination that he also used to preach about the Book of Proverbs chapter 5 verses 15 to 18. He confirmed this Bible passage was about the faithfulness between a wife and her husband.

Mr Cokanauto told the court that it was the prosecution's thought that he raped the four complainants, but he was always faithful to his wife. He also strongly denied in court that he used the Bible to satisfy his sexual pleasure and for his own benefits.

Mr Cokanauto also said that he never called himself a Man of God, but it was his followers who addressed him as such.

He also said that he gave this evidence because it was the truth and not to save himself from the allegations against him.

The defence ended their case late yesterday afternoon.

The prosecution and defence will present their closing submissions on the case today.