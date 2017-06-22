Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Thursday 22 June

Police conduct drug awareness

Aqela Susu
Thursday, June 22, 2017

A TEAM from the Fiji Police Force is conducting awareness programs around Kadavu in a bid to educate the people of the effects of cannabis on individuals and on the development of the island.

Led by Southern Division manager community policing, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Iliesa Bolabiu, the team consists of officers from the Drugs Unit, Sexual Offences Unit and Juvenile Bureau.

The awareness was being conducted after a request from the Kadavu Provincial Council last year.

Head of the Police Drugs Unit Inspector Anare Masitabua said their main objective was to help the people of Kadavu find ways to counter the illegal cultivation of marijuana.

"We want people to know that marijuana is a determining factor to many crimes that are being committed today and can lead to other social problems," he said.

"By working with us through their Crime Prevention Committees, we can find ways of eradicating its cultivation before other innocent people become victims.

"With the assistance of other Government stakeholders we were able to focus on drugs and its effects and also focus on the benefits community policing can have on their communities".








