$330k bill for FSC

/ Front page / News

SHORTAGE of cane supply at the Lautoka and Rarawai sugar mills has resulted in 165 hours of stoppages in the first three weeks of crushing this season.

The stoppages have cost the Fiji Sugar Corporation more than $330,000.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said while all the mills were fully operational, cane supply continued to be an issue.

"Stoppages for no cane at Rarawai for the first three weeks of crushing total 105 hours, whilst Lautoka has experienced 60 hours over this period," he said.

"Direct costs when these mills stop for cane shortage is approximately $2000 per hour, not including sugar processing losses if stoppages are extended, nor boiler start-up costs if stops are for more than 12 hours."

Mr Clark said the FSC was aware of the issues faced by farmers and was doing all it could to assist them.

"Growers are steadily increasing cane deliveries as more trucks are being contracted for whole stick and mechanically harvested cane

"Shortage of canecutters is a continuing problem for certain growers who have not been able to contract cutters. FSC has offered to assist in the recruitment process which is ongoing.

"This also includes concluding arrangements with the Fiji Corrections Service to engage inmates for cane harvesting."

Lautoka Cane Producers Association president Parbindar Singh said labour shortage was a major issue for growers from Sigatoka to Lautoka.

"We are doing the best we can with the limited number of labourers available," he said.

Mr Singh said the association's three harvesters were being fully utilised and demands were being made for more machines to be brought in.