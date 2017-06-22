Fish ban to last 5 months

/ Front page / News

THE district of Tavua has banned the harvest of kabatia or thumbprint emperor fish for the next five months.

The decision was made by the Momo na Tui Tavua Ratu Nacanieli Uqeuqe.

The ban followed a presentation by the Ministry of Fisheries and World Wide Fund-Pacific, depicting kabatia as one of the most heavily fished species in the Tavua district.

The presentation was based on the results of a six-month assessment on the health of reef fish.

Ratu Nacanieli said setting size limits would not be enough so the ban was essential.

"These are desperate times. Fishermen are coming back with less catch and smaller in size. Kabatia is heavily fished as they are easily caught," he said.

"So a decision needs to be made, we continue with business as usual or implement changes that will ensure the management of our marine resources.

"Let's be honest, who will catch fish and release them back into the water. This is something we see overseas but it hardly happens in Fiji and that is the truth. The ban is from June to December," Ratu Nacanieli said.

The survey, piloted by WWF-Pacific in Fiji, was a method for assessing the health status of reef fish populations and how to manage it.

The Tavua SPR six-month assessment report, which was also shared with Tavua fisherfolk, shows kabatia being harvested on the benchmark of 20 per cent spawning.

WWF-Pacific's coastal fisheries officer, Laitia Tamata, said it was encouraging to see Tavua take another step in the sustainable management of their depleting marine resources.