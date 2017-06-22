Students debate on work migration

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mulomulo Secondary School student Salote Uluivuya makes a point about why migration should be allowed for graduates pursuing overseas job opportunities at a USP-organised debate in Nadi. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

UNIVERSITY graduates have an obligation and moral responsibility to seek local job opportunities and contribute to the social and economic growth of the country.

This was the argument presented by Nawai Secondary School Year 11 student, Alumeci Nakalevu during a debate on the pros and cons of migration which was held in Nadi yesterday.

Organised by the University of the South Pacific, Nawai Secondary School and Mulomulo Secondary School went through elimination rounds last week and faced off in the final.

Ms Nakalevu said Fiji was like a mother that provided every opportunity for youths to develop and grow into productive citizens.

The Year 11 student said when youths graduated and sought work opportunities overseas, they did so at the expense of the Fijian Government and to the detriment of the local economy.

She said the Government had invested heavily in youths by providing free education from preschool to tertiary level and those who took advantage of the system and sought greener pastures overseas could be viewed as selfish in their endeavours.

Defending the human rights case that people had the right and freedom to move overseas if they wished to do so, Mulomulo Secondary Year 11 student Aseri Balemalua said migration was of huge benefit to Fiji.

The 16-year-old said those who migrated did so because of political upheavals like the coups of 1987, 2000 and 2006.

She also said people who migrated gave back to Fiji through remittances and by supporting medical and other initiatives which helped those in most need of specialised treatment.

USP Lautoka campus director Dr Premila Devi, said the competition was designed to create awareness of the basic human rights of an individual as a citizen of Fiji and the cultural, traditional and moral values that characterised Fiji's multiracial community.