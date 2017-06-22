Bail for murder accused

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with the murder of a villager last week was released on bail by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

Rizwan Ali is charged with the murder of Sela Degei of Bemana Village in Sigatoka. He was represented by Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Mr Khan said his client had been granted bail under a $8000 bond surety and with strict conditions.

He said the accused was ordered by the court not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to surrender his travel documents as conditions of his bail.

The accused will appear in the High Court at Lautoka on August 15.

Police confirmed the accused was granted bail.