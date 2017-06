/ Front page / News

BOAT owners do not have any excuses and have to provide safety gear before putting out to sea because such equipment is readily available at all Post Fiji outlets.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji chief executive officer John Tunidau said the authority was working with Post Fiji to sell lifesaving gear in their outlets countrywide after boat operators in the North complained about the lack of safety gear for sale. Government subsidises the cost of safety gear.