Union against merger

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, June 22, 2017

THE National Farmers Union does not want the merger of the Sugar Industry Tribunal with the Ministry of Sugar.

Presenting the views of the union and its members, union president Surendra Lal said the canefarmers of Fiji needed an independent tribunal.

Mr Lal made a submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Reform of Sugar Cane Industry Bill, 2016 (Bill No. 19 of 2016) and Sugar Cane Growers Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (Bill No. 20 of 2016) at a public consultation in Labasa yesterday.

He said the farmers needed to depend on an independent tribunal to resolve their disputes.

"We want the existing structure of the tribunal to remain as it is," he said.

"The NFU and its members don't want a merger, so leave the tribunal alone and don't transfer it to the Ministry of Sugar."

Committee chairperson Lorna Eden told Mr Lal that his submission had been included in their report, which would be submitted to Parliament.








