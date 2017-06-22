Police post for district

/ Front page / News

A NEW police post will be built at Wainunu, Bua, to cater for the growing population.

Responding to concerns raised during a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainima­rama when he visited the district this week, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said they identified a piece of land for the new post.

Cogea farmer Sitiveni Tuibua said dalo and yaqona theft within the district was a major concern for farmers. Mr Tuibua said yaqona theft was a big problem and they needed a police presence.

"We have been crying for a police post from the past and it is good to get assurance that we would have one soon," he said.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said the reassurance by Brig-Gen Qiliho was great news for the people of his district.