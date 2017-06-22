Cane pay query

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE farmers in the North have been urged to contact the Fiji Sugar Corporation team for any queries regarding yesterday's harvest payment.

Labasa FSC mill manager Karia Christopher made the plea after a complaint from a farmer that his harvest payment was not deposited into his bank account.

Mr Christopher said farmers should contact his team because they would rectify the issue.

Seaqaqa farmer Niranjan Deo claimed that no payment was deposited in his bank account.

Mr Deo said he visited the FSC team to query about his pay.

"They told me that they had put my pay into a wrong account number," he said.

"I would call it careless because I have been using this same account number for the past 20 years and how can they put my money into another account.

"I travelled all the way from Seaqaqa this morning at around 6am only to find out that I don't have any money in my account."

Mr Deo said he could not wait for another week because he had bills to take care of.

"I need to pay my labourers. It's already hard trying to get them to work on our farm without paying them," he said.

"If I don't return with any money to pay them, they will surely leave and I would have a hard time looking for another group," he said.

However, Mr Christopher said farmers knew the procedures to follow regarding such issues.

"Tell them to come and see me because we are here to assist them on any problems or complaints like that. They have to come and see us first," he said.