International Yoga Day at the park

+ Enlarge this image Bernadette Matata, closest to camera, and other participants during the International Yoga Day at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FIJI joined more than 180 countries around the world to celebrate the third International Yoga Day yesterday.

The idea of an international day of yoga was first proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. The event is now celebrated every year on June 21.

Hundreds of people including students gathered at Albert Park in Suva to be part of the program which was organised by the High Commission of India.

While officiating at the event, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said yoga was being encouraged as an integral part of NCD prevention and management across the globe.