Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, June 22, 2017

BEACHCOMBER received this piece from regular contributor. It is about a funeral and a grog session.

"Well, this is the prequel about the three of us that went to the requiem mass on Saturday. Just before the hearse arrived our friend 'major pain' said, "If father is busy I can say mass."

Anyway, after the funeral we were sitting at the house having grog with the family of our departed friend.

Our friend major pain, said, "Hey did you two know that when I was still in high school, I was supposed to become a priest."

I instantly said, "Se, trues up!" And added, "Well I noticed your sincereness while mass was going on. Isa just imagine if (car salesman) and I would have attended your various mass."

Car salesman instantly said, "Bro, mass wouldn't go past communion wine."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Colombian found guilty
  2. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  3. Cocktail for Queen
  4. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  5. Kaila finalists ready
  6. 4 dead
  7. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  8. Pastor denies claims
  9. EMS audit sought
  10. Kaila! Star Search kicks off

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)