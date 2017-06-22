FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER received this piece from regular contributor. It is about a funeral and a grog session.

"Well, this is the prequel about the three of us that went to the requiem mass on Saturday. Just before the hearse arrived our friend 'major pain' said, "If father is busy I can say mass."

Anyway, after the funeral we were sitting at the house having grog with the family of our departed friend.

Our friend major pain, said, "Hey did you two know that when I was still in high school, I was supposed to become a priest."

I instantly said, "Se, trues up!" And added, "Well I noticed your sincereness while mass was going on. Isa just imagine if (car salesman) and I would have attended your various mass."

Car salesman instantly said, "Bro, mass wouldn't go past communion wine."