Medical consumables run short

MEDICAL consumables meant to be used once then discarded have been out of stock at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Confirming the situation, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the shortage of medicine and biomeds in the public health system was a priority area of her leadership which she had recently found a "breakthrough" solution to.

"There's a really strong need to strengthen our procurement whether it's medicine, whether its biomeds. I'm glad to report that we have made a breakthrough and I'm hoping that in the next month or two we have some experts coming," she said.

"Bacterial infections are common across all health facilities. While we may not be able to control it, we will put in place monitoring controls."

She said a consultant from India had completed a study of the ministry's stock inventory system and had provided a report which recommended the use of software used in Indian health facilities to manage Fiji's entire distribution chain of medical goods.

"A team from India is going to be in the country very shortly to look at the report that the consultant has given us and to implement a software that the Indian government is giving to us that they will tweak to our needs to ensure that once and for all we solve this problem.

"Finance has never been an issue. It's basically the capacity that we have to work to our needs."

Yesterday, Ms Akbar confirmed that on June 20, the Ministry of Health received a new consignment of the same consumables which had been out of stock.