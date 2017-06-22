Bridge to benefit hundreds

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama meets women from villages along the Nakorotari River after the opening of the new bridge in the area. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

STUDENTS and residents of Korotari in Cakaudrove Province will no longer have to brave floodwaters after the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opened a new suspension bridge yesterday.

Satulaki villager, Tibele Serenuku said villagers had been crying for a bridge for long now, saying that yesterday was a historical day for them.

The 67-year-old housewife said people had died in the river in the past while attempting to access education, employment and even to market their produce in Labasa Town. Ms Serenuku said they were thankful to Government for lending an ear to their pleas.

Koromakawa Village headman Pateresio Natui said close to 20 villages including settlements along the Nakorotari River were expected to benefit from the new bridge.

Mr Bainimarama said the more than half a million dollars worth project would benefit more than 500 people, mostly farmers.

He said he had learnt about the difficulties faced by members of the public in the area to get fresh produce to Labasa Market to make a living.

"I understand that most families solely rely on sales from this produce as a means for your economic empowerment and livelihood.

"The bridge will reduce travel times to markets, improve accessibility to facilities and services in towns and nearby centres."

The project was jointly funded by the Australian and Fijian governments.