PM calls on people to prepare for elections

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on members of the public to prepare themselves for next year's General Election.

At the Government roadshow held in Saqani yesterday, Mr Bainimarama did not elaborate on the date of elections but said that it would be sometime next year.

Mr Bainimarama urged members of the public to be fully informed and thoroughly aware of the procedures and processes of the General Election.

"Our Elections Office is widely communicating election procedures and processes to all members of the public," he said .

During the talanoa session, Mr Bainimarama said Fiji would never be at peace unless people of different ethnic groups learned to appreciate each other.

Mr Bainimarama said he was once invited to Vanua Levu to address people on the economic slump in the North during his term as the Army Commander.

He told people that the slump occurred when farmers left the North because their leases were not renewed because of political motives.