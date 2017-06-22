Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM calls on people to prepare for elections

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, June 22, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on members of the public to prepare themselves for next year's General Election.

At the Government roadshow held in Saqani yesterday, Mr Bainimarama did not elaborate on the date of elections but said that it would be sometime next year.

Mr Bainimarama urged members of the public to be fully informed and thoroughly aware of the procedures and processes of the General Election.

"Our Elections Office is widely communicating election procedures and processes to all members of the public," he said .

During the talanoa session, Mr Bainimarama said Fiji would never be at peace unless people of different ethnic groups learned to appreciate each other.

Mr Bainimarama said he was once invited to Vanua Levu to address people on the economic slump in the North during his term as the Army Commander.

He told people that the slump occurred when farmers left the North because their leases were not renewed because of political motives.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Colombian found guilty
  2. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  3. Cocktail for Queen
  4. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  5. Kaila finalists ready
  6. 4 dead
  7. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  8. Pastor denies claims
  9. EMS audit sought
  10. Kaila! Star Search kicks off

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)