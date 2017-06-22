Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kaila! Star Search kicks off

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, June 22, 2017

THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD Lydia Taukafa is ready to impress the judges with an Elvis Presley song at tonight's first Kaila! Star Search talent competition.

Ms Taukafa said she would sing her own version of 'Wise man' by Elvis Presley and she was geared up for her performance.

The Year 8 student of Holy Trinity Anglican School is a member of her family band, the Sound Wave of the Pacific, and she said performing in a competition would be a new experience for her.

"Being part of a band with my family has been a good experience but I just want to experience what it's like to be in a competition, and just have fun doing what I love to do," she said.

Meanwhile, Leonaitasi Taukafa has high hopes for his daughter as he believes she has what it takes to make it to the finals.

"It's nothing new, she's used to it being in the group and practising has been easy because she knows what to expect and what to do," he said. "It's a different platform now as it's a competition as she is just used to public performances. Again, there's a lot she has learnt from that and I'm sure she will do well."

Mr Taukafa said his daughter would perform thrice this week to compensate for the upcoming weeks of competition she would miss because of family commitments.

"Just to add on to the practising, we as a family will be travelling next week for about three weeks, meaning she will be missing out on round two and the quarter finals so to solve that problem, the committee has asked if she could take extra public judging on her own on Saturday this week," he said. "She has to do two more songs on her own so those recordings will be used for judging in the upcoming rounds."

* The Kaila! Star Search competition will take place at Village 6 cinemas from 6pm today. Ticket price is $3.50. There are 25 contestants in the competition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Colombian found guilty
  2. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  3. Cocktail for Queen
  4. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  5. Kaila finalists ready
  6. 4 dead
  7. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  8. Pastor denies claims
  9. EMS audit sought
  10. Kaila! Star Search kicks off

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)