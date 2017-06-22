Kaila! Star Search kicks off

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search finalists, from left, Meleli Lewalewa, Kaliti Buadromo, Shannon Patrick, Lanieta Diuna and Demetria Tawake will be joined by 20 other artistes for the first round of competition at Village 6 cinemas tonight. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD Lydia Taukafa is ready to impress the judges with an Elvis Presley song at tonight's first Kaila! Star Search talent competition.

Ms Taukafa said she would sing her own version of 'Wise man' by Elvis Presley and she was geared up for her performance.

The Year 8 student of Holy Trinity Anglican School is a member of her family band, the Sound Wave of the Pacific, and she said performing in a competition would be a new experience for her.

"Being part of a band with my family has been a good experience but I just want to experience what it's like to be in a competition, and just have fun doing what I love to do," she said.

Meanwhile, Leonaitasi Taukafa has high hopes for his daughter as he believes she has what it takes to make it to the finals.

"It's nothing new, she's used to it being in the group and practising has been easy because she knows what to expect and what to do," he said. "It's a different platform now as it's a competition as she is just used to public performances. Again, there's a lot she has learnt from that and I'm sure she will do well."

Mr Taukafa said his daughter would perform thrice this week to compensate for the upcoming weeks of competition she would miss because of family commitments.

"Just to add on to the practising, we as a family will be travelling next week for about three weeks, meaning she will be missing out on round two and the quarter finals so to solve that problem, the committee has asked if she could take extra public judging on her own on Saturday this week," he said. "She has to do two more songs on her own so those recordings will be used for judging in the upcoming rounds."

* The Kaila! Star Search competition will take place at Village 6 cinemas from 6pm today. Ticket price is $3.50. There are 25 contestants in the competition.