Youth council pay tribute to late President

Update: 10:44PM MEMBER OF Pacific Youth Council partners gathered today to pay tribute to the late President of Vanuatu this morning hailing him as one of the greatest youth champion the region.

The council�s executives and representatives from over 14 countries dedicated a minute of silence to honor the life of President Fr. Baldwin Lonsdale Womtelo of Vanuatu who passed away 3 days ago.

Vanuatu National Youth Council�s Principal Administrator Joe Kalo said the passing of the late President Womtelo would be mourned not just by the VNYC but by the region because of his unwavering stance and commitment to youth empowerment and his personal interest in the development of the Vanuatu Youth Council.

�When we had that audience with him, he told us about the status of the Youth Bill as he has met the PM (Kilman) to ask for his support for the Bill.�

�It�s an immense loss for us as Vanuatu youth that someone who has supported and championed the cause of youth at the highest political office of the country has passed on but his legacy and his commitment to social justice we hope to continue the good work that he has left behind.�

Mr Womtelo�s state funeral took today at Ports Vila�s Parliament House.



