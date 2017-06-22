Fiji Time: 4:20 AM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kaila finalists ready

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 10:44PM THE 25 finalists of the Kaila! Star Search competition are ready to compete in tomorrow night's event which will be held at the Village 6 cinemas.

One of the finalists, Lanieta Diuna who is the only contender from the west said she is looking forward to perform her heart out at the competition.

Ms Diuna is University students from Ba and she said it has been challenging having to travel down to Suva to compete but she was ready for the challenge. 

Meanwhile 13-year-old Lydia Taukafa said she was ready to impress the judges with her own version of Elvis Presley's song- Elvis Presley - I Cant Help Falling In Love With You.

The competition will take place at the Village Cinemas tomorrow at 6pm.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.255252.2552
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.44010.4281
NZD 0.68400.6510
AUD 0.65010.6251
USD 0.49220.4752

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Colombian found guilty
  2. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  3. Kaila finalists ready
  4. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  5. Cocktail for Queen

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)