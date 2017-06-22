Kaila finalists ready

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search finalist Lydia Taukafa with her Dad Leonaitasi Taukafa at their family home in Vatuwaqa. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 10:44PM THE 25 finalists of the Kaila! Star Search competition are ready to compete in tomorrow night's event which will be held at the Village 6 cinemas.

One of the finalists, Lanieta Diuna who is the only contender from the west said she is looking forward to perform her heart out at the competition.

Ms Diuna is University students from Ba and she said it has been challenging having to travel down to Suva to compete but she was ready for the challenge.

Meanwhile 13-year-old Lydia Taukafa said she was ready to impress the judges with her own version of Elvis Presley's song- Elvis Presley - I Cant Help Falling In Love With You.

The competition will take place at the Village Cinemas tomorrow at 6pm.



