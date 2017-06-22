Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women purchase critical medical equipment

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 10:43PM THE International Women's Association (IWA) donated $90,000 worth of medical equipments to be used in the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) pediatrics unit.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the new investment will significantly assist our doctors and nurses to provide more advance and enhanced care to those children who are admitted at the children's ward

IWA also funded the painting of the family room and nurses' tea room and the upholstery works on the benches for patients and relatives.  

The minister said the total costs for purchasing and bringing the equipment to Fiji, and the painting and upholstery works done by IWA is about $103,000FJD.

The association has also given its assurance to continuously assist the ministry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Colombian found guilty
  2. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  3. Cocktail for Queen
  4. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  5. Kaila finalists ready
  6. 4 dead
  7. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  8. Pastor denies claims
  9. EMS audit sought
  10. Kaila! Star Search kicks off

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)