Women purchase critical medical equipment

+ Enlarge this image Judy Compain of the IWA hands over some of the equipment it bought for the CWM Pediatrics unit to health minister Rosy Akbar and Acting Medical Superintendent, Dr. James Fong. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 10:43PM THE International Women's Association (IWA) donated $90,000 worth of medical equipments to be used in the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) pediatrics unit.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the new investment will significantly assist our doctors and nurses to provide more advance and enhanced care to those children who are admitted at the children's ward

IWA also funded the painting of the family room and nurses' tea room and the upholstery works on the benches for patients and relatives.

The minister said the total costs for purchasing and bringing the equipment to Fiji, and the painting and upholstery works done by IWA is about $103,000FJD.

The association has also given its assurance to continuously assist the ministry.