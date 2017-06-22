Fiji Time: 4:20 AM on Thursday 22 June

Colombian found guilty

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 10:42PM COLOMBIAN national, Aiden Alec Hurtado has been found guilty and convicted of one count of unlawful importation of drugs following a retrial.

Hurtado appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

He had unlawfully imported 20.5kilograms of illicit drugs namely cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado has to stand a retrial.

In his judgment delivered Justice Rajasinghe said he did not agree with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors and convicted Hurtado of the charge accordingly.

He has been further remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Tuesday.









