Win against Australia an award

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Update: 3:46PM WINNING against Australia 24-19 in was a just a small award for how hard the boys have been training.

Scotland's flanker John Hardie said the win was a result of hard work and dedication by their players.

"It was awesome for our team. We got what we deserved. We trained really hard and we put in a lot of efforts. It was just a small award for how hard the boys have been training and doing the work," Hardie said.

Prior to meeting Australia, Scotland was ranked sixth in the world but has moved up to fifth spot after handing the Wallabies their first defeat for the 2017 International June test series in Sydney, last week. 









