Cokanauto on redemption

+ Enlarge this image Jone Cokanauto. Picture: FT File

Update: 3:46PM THE Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto informed the High Court this morning he does not redeem people but that he only redeems the land.

During cross examination by Prosecutor, Meli Vosawale, the accused said people are only delivered.

Mr Cokanauto said as part of his work in redeeming the land, he and his team also went all the way to Nakauvadra.

He also denied redeeming any females during their prayer sessions.

The accused said he never taught his followers of any one-to-one prayer sessions.

He also denied the allegations levelled against him by the four complainants.

The third defense witness is currently taking the stand as the trial continue yes before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.



