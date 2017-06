/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inkk Mobile's Amitesh Narayan and Pravendra Shankar with Fiji Football Association vice president Yogeshwar Singh and CEO Mohammed Yusuf at the presentation and pool draws. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:45PM DEFENDING champion of the 2017 Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants Lautoka has been drawn in a tough group B.

Lautoka will play Fiji FACT champion Rewa, Ba and Dreketi in the group matches.

Host Labasa will play Rakiraki, Nadi and Suva in Group A.

The tournament's group matches will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa from 14-16 July.