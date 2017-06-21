Scots search for high end

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sean Kennedy and other Scotland players warm up during their team training at Albert Park in Suva on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:45PM SCOTLAND will be looking for a win here against the Vodafone Flying Fijian and to end their 2017 June test series with a high note.

Speaking at the Novotel Hotel earlier today, the Edinburgh and Scottish flank forward John Hardie said it would be a big challenge for them to play and win against Fiji on their home soil.

"We are really looking forward to it. And we know we are going up for a big game. They have got some world class players and are a great team," Hardie said.

Both teams have played two official tests in Fiji with both winning one each. Fiji won 51-26 back on May 26, 1998 at the ANZ Stadium, Suva while Scotland their June 16, 2012 test match 37-25 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Another match was played it was not classified as a test match back on May 29, 1993 with Scotland XV winning on that occasion 21-10 at ANZ Stadium, Suva.