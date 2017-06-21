Performance related to management

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image DCP Isikeli Ligairi (middle) with the team from the Fiji Police Force at the Public Accounts Committee meeting today. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

Update: 3:44PM THE Fiji Police Force team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Isikeli Ligairi, answered questions from the Public Accounts Committee this morning on the audit findings for the financial year 2015.

In his opening remarks DCP Ligairi firstly apologised on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, for not being able to attend the meeting because he was currently accompanying the Prime Minister on his tour of the North.

He said: "For the organisation we have progressively made improvements; you will note that we have improved a lot in 2015 where there was a reduction in the overall crime reported although there were some increases in some offence categories. We also improved in terms of complaints against the organisation."

He said this was a reflection of the good financial management of the organisation.

"This resulted, as you will note, in an unqualified audit opinion being given for 2015," he said.