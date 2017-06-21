Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 21 June

Bridge to benefit Nakorotari farms

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Update: 3:44PM THE newly opened Nakorotari Bridge is expected to benefit farming families and communities in the area.

Officiating at the opening of the new bridge this morning Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said while the bridge looked like any other mere infrastructure it's benefits range from increasing income and improving connectivity and accessibility to boost economic growth. 

Mr Bainimarama said the bridge would reduce time travel for farmers to transport their produces to Labasa Market. 

Members of the community met up with the Prime Minister and his entourage during the event this morning.  

Meanwhile Mr Bainimarama is expected to open the government roadshow in Saqani before commissioning a solar home system in Nabua, and Cakaudrove. 








