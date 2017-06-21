Stop solar lies: PM

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Bainimarama. Picture: Ft. File

Update: 3:43PM PRIME MINISTER Voreqe Bainimarama has instructed the Department of Energy to refrain from lying to members of the public regarding their solar panels.

In a jovial mode Mr Bainimarama told representatives from the department that he was tired of hearing queried of solar panels that had not reached owners after they have been paid.

On a serious note Mr Bainimarama told civil servants that his Government intended to cascade development to rural areas adding it was on them to ensure this was carried out.

He was speaking during a Talanoa session at Nakorotari this morning.



