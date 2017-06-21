FRA moves to fix road

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority says it is aware of concerns raised by vegetable farmers in Sigatoka about the poor surface conditions and work is being done to fix it.

In an article in this newspaper on Monday, growers on the Kavanagasau side of the Sigatoka River said the bad state of the road was affecting their ability to transport crops to markets.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson asked for patience and understanding from the public because of the high demand for road repairs from all across the country.

"We are aware of the concerns and we continue to carry out maintenance on this road," he said.

"This routine maintenance includes grading and spot metaling.

"FRA confirms that our area contractor will carry out grading, compaction and dig out two sections of this road and that work will take place this week."

Mr Hutchinson said the roadworks being carried out by the FRA were effective in providing the best possible road surface for the area.

"The use of crushed rock and soil is an appropriate treatment measure and is specified in FRA and PWD technical standards," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The use of uncrushed river gravel is not preferred because the uncrushed rock lacks the required binding properties which permit the soil to wash away faster than crushed rock."

Mr Hutchinson said he was pleased that residents were making use of the toll-free complaints line.

"The FRA will continue to carry out grading with compaction," he said.

"It is an ongoing treatment that is carried on as and when required and we thank the residents for making use of our toll-free line 5720 to register their concerns."