Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Open day will feature cultural assets

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

THE Fiji Museum in collaboration with the Fiji Chinese Culture Centre will showcase associated intangible cultural heritage knowledge, skills and values of the Fijian people at the open day on Saturday.

Vereniki Nalio from the Fiji Museum education department said one of the main reasons for the monthly open day was to educate the public about Fiji's rich culture and heritage.

"At the same time, make our Fijian people understand the need to appreciate their past history in this new era of technology and urbanisation," Mr Nalio said.

"Fiji Museum is one of the best institutions mandated by the Laws of Fiji under the Fiji Museum Act to preserve and promote cultural artefacts donated to the institution.

"Also, for future generations to witness those historical artefacts or collections from different cultures in storage which is reflected in the current museum displays and which is reflected in different themes related to maritime, history natural and more."

As part of Fiji-China International Cultural Exchange Program, the Fiji Chinese Culture Centre will present a guest artist specialised in the area of visual and performing arts from Chengdu Province in China, on Saturday.

People will also have the chance to view the recently launched "Tabua" Exhibition at the site.

Fiji Museum galleries will be open for public visitation from 9am and the official program starts at 10am.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.255252.2552
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.44010.4281
NZD 0.68400.6510
AUD 0.65010.6251
USD 0.49220.4752

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Under scrutiny
  2. EMS fear
  3. Battle ready
  4. Botia not in camp
  5. Duplex teachers' quarters
  6. SODELPA's sugar plan
  7. PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua
  8. Uru joins Rebels
  9. Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes
  10. Grower support for Bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)