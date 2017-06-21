Open day will feature cultural assets

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People browse through the drua or Fijian double hulled canoe history at Fiji Museum. Picture: RAMA

THE Fiji Museum in collaboration with the Fiji Chinese Culture Centre will showcase associated intangible cultural heritage knowledge, skills and values of the Fijian people at the open day on Saturday.

Vereniki Nalio from the Fiji Museum education department said one of the main reasons for the monthly open day was to educate the public about Fiji's rich culture and heritage.

"At the same time, make our Fijian people understand the need to appreciate their past history in this new era of technology and urbanisation," Mr Nalio said.

"Fiji Museum is one of the best institutions mandated by the Laws of Fiji under the Fiji Museum Act to preserve and promote cultural artefacts donated to the institution.

"Also, for future generations to witness those historical artefacts or collections from different cultures in storage which is reflected in the current museum displays and which is reflected in different themes related to maritime, history natural and more."

As part of Fiji-China International Cultural Exchange Program, the Fiji Chinese Culture Centre will present a guest artist specialised in the area of visual and performing arts from Chengdu Province in China, on Saturday.

People will also have the chance to view the recently launched "Tabua" Exhibition at the site.

Fiji Museum galleries will be open for public visitation from 9am and the official program starts at 10am.