Pastor denies claims by complainants

/ Front page / News

"HOW can I preach that kind of message to the congregation?"

The leader of Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry, Jone Cokanauto made this statement in his defence when he took the stand at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Cokanauto was being cross-examined by his lawyer, Simione Valenitabua on whether he preached about sexual intercourse to his congregation.

He said he was trying to relate to members of his church in his sermon from the book of John chapter 4 in the Bible the importance of faithfulness between a husband and a wife.

He said the context of his sermon could also be found in the Book of Proverbs chapter 5 verses 15 to 18.

Mr Cokanauto read the mentioned Bible text in court and said that his main message behind his sermon was faithfulness between a husband and a wife.

He denied the four complainants' versions of how they interpreted his sermon.

The complainants, who were also part of his prayer group, had stated in court that according to their leader's message, a person could only be redeemed if they had sexual intercourse with Mr Cokanauto.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo also read out the statement made by the witnesses and said that their stories were very consistent.

On Monday, the defence had filed a "no case to answer" application in court.

Yesterday, Justice Temo ruled that Mr Cokanauto had a case to answer on all the counts he was facing.

Mr Cokanauto is charged with five counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offences took place between 2005 and 2012.

The trial continues this morning.