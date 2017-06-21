Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pastor denies claims by complainants

Litia Cava
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

"HOW can I preach that kind of message to the congregation?"

The leader of Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry, Jone Cokanauto made this statement in his defence when he took the stand at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Cokanauto was being cross-examined by his lawyer, Simione Valenitabua on whether he preached about sexual intercourse to his congregation.

He said he was trying to relate to members of his church in his sermon from the book of John chapter 4 in the Bible the importance of faithfulness between a husband and a wife.

He said the context of his sermon could also be found in the Book of Proverbs chapter 5 verses 15 to 18.

Mr Cokanauto read the mentioned Bible text in court and said that his main message behind his sermon was faithfulness between a husband and a wife.

He denied the four complainants' versions of how they interpreted his sermon.

The complainants, who were also part of his prayer group, had stated in court that according to their leader's message, a person could only be redeemed if they had sexual intercourse with Mr Cokanauto.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo also read out the statement made by the witnesses and said that their stories were very consistent.

On Monday, the defence had filed a "no case to answer" application in court.

Yesterday, Justice Temo ruled that Mr Cokanauto had a case to answer on all the counts he was facing.

Mr Cokanauto is charged with five counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offences took place between 2005 and 2012.

The trial continues this morning.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.255252.2552
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.44010.4281
NZD 0.68400.6510
AUD 0.65010.6251
USD 0.49220.4752

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Under scrutiny
  2. EMS fear
  3. Battle ready
  4. Botia not in camp
  5. Duplex teachers' quarters
  6. SODELPA's sugar plan
  7. PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua
  8. Uru joins Rebels
  9. Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes
  10. Grower support for Bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)