Finance 'never been an issue'

FINANCE is not an issue for the Health and Medical Services Ministry, says Health Minister Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar made the comments in response to questions on the ministry's focus in its 2017-2018 budget submissions.

"We just need to utilise on what we have," she said.

Ms Akbar said the ministry was working with the Government of India to implement a type of computer software which could keep record of the ministry's assets.

"Finance has never been an issue for the Health Ministry but it's the capacity that we have within to work on and for long we have had these shortages.

"We have had equipment that come but we've had issues with it and we are working on it because most of the equipment are from offshore so we need technical engineers from overseas if the equipment breaks down," she said.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services was allocated $244 million in the 2017-2018 National Budget.