Doctor salary rate clarified

DOCTORS recruited from overseas will be paid according to the rate state-employed doctors are currently being paid.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar confirmed this in an interview yesterday.

The Government had set aside $40.7 million for doctors' salaries after the pay rise announcement in the 2016-2017 National Budget.

However, Ms Akbar could not confirm the number of doctor applicants she interviewed during her trip to India with the ministry's permanent secretary, Phillip Davies, last month.

"At the moment our focus is getting specialised doctors," she said.

"Applications are still coming in and this process will take time and it may go on for a year."

Ms Akbar also confirmed that the ministry had received interest from doctors in Australia and New Zealand. She said the process might take a while and the ministry was working with the Ministry of Civil Service on the recruitment of overseas doctors.

The Government had allocated $8.8 million in the 2016-2017 budget for the recruitment of overseas doctors.