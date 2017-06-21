School health program 'timely', says Akbar

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar with students of Veiuto Primary School during the launch of the Healthy Learner, Healthy Fiji program yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE introduction of the Healthy Learner, Healthy Fiji program will unveil new opportunities to promote health and development, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

During the launch of the program yesterday, Ms Akbar said last year her ministry and the Education Minister had signed a school health policy.

"As such, this program is very timely, it will penetrate through activities in schools to ensure that our children, teachers and parents realise that health cannot be taken for granted," she said.

Ms Akbar said the program, in partnership with Reach 4 Your Future Foundation, the ministry and the Education Ministry, would intensify awareness and collaboration to reach out to many more schools and advocate for the program.

"We also thank ANZ Bank for partnering with the program to provide cash incentives to each of the six schools to take ownership of the initiative and convey their comprehension of healthy lifestyles in reducing the prevalence of diabetes and generally NCDs in Fiji."