Focus on ECE sector

ABOUT 150 early childhood education centres have been established in the country since 2015 and Government is working on setting up preschools in every primary school in the country.

This was the word from Education Ministry's deputy permanent secretary Timoci Bure at the opening of the Sub-regional Workshop on Early Childhood Care Education Teacher Development in the Pacific Small Island Developing States in Nadi yesterday.

Mr Bure said Fiji was focusing on empowering its ECE sector because it was the cornerstone to the success of the Fijian education system.

"The Fijian Government has been removing all barriers and pursuing all available opportunities to ensure that education is made accessible and equitable to all children," he said.

"Government is providing free education grants to all students from kindergarten, primary and secondary education.

"Fiji, for the past two years, has been focusing on empowering its ECE sector.

"In 2015, 102 new ECE centres were established in Fiji and in 2016, 47 new centres were established.

"We are now in pursuit to establish ECE centres in all our primary schools."

Mr Bure said apart from strengthening facilities, Government was also pouring resources into establishing quality teaching staff members.

"A new salary structure is being implemented for all ECE teachers in Fiji and this was in line with the announcement in the 2016-2017 budget for the increase in salary grant for ECE teachers which has been raised from $6.8 million to cater for the 1139 ECE teachers throughout the country.

"The ECE grant was also endorsed by Government in late 2015 to provide free education grants to all ECE students who are five years old.

"These are some of the significant strides made by the Fijian Government to empower the ECE sector."

Mr Bure said Fiji was looking to draw information and best practices from the workshop to strengthen its capacity in developing high quality ECE teachers.