Literacy, numeracy 'global issues'

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

LITERACY and numeracy issues highlighted in the media recently are not unique to Fiji, says the University of the South Pacific's head of the School of Education, Dr Govinda Ishwar Lingam.

"The fact of the matter is that this is a global issue, even our developed neighbours like Australia and New Zealand are facing similar issues within their education system," he said.

"However, here in the Pacific, it is a bigger issue because we do not have the support structures and systems in place to address literacy and numeracy issues like the more developed countries do."

Dr Lingam said the huge investment by Government into early childhood education over the years was a step in the right direction in addressing the issues at the development stage for children.

"There is a lot of emphasis now on ECE because it lays the foundation for every child. How well a child takes to primary, secondary and even tertiary education depends on how well he or she was prepared in kindergarten."

Dr Lingam is a participant at the workshop on Early Childhood Care Education Teacher Development at Novotel Nadi.








