Preschool teachers targeted

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

PARTICIPANTS at a workshop in Nadi are working to construct a framework to assist in the development of creative and effective early childhood educators in the Pacific region.

Facilitated by UNESCO in partnership with the University of the South Pacific and Education Ministry, the Sub-regional Workshop on Early Childhood Care Education Teacher Development in the Pacific Small Island Developing States will look at how good teachers can be developed.

ECE co-ordinator in the Pacific, Dr Lavenia Tiko said while Fiji was ahead of many Pacific countries in terms of preschool education, there were many invaluable lessons to be learnt from UNESCO facilitators and from education representatives from across the Pacific.

"In terms of ECE development, teacher training, facilities and teacher salaries, Fiji is quite advanced within the Pacific region, but workshops like this will help us contribute to a framework that will take us even further," she said.

"This workshop is to look at how we can develop good ECE teachers in the region and how best they can perform their roles as preschool educators.

"We are participating in the development of a framework to develop teachers to become better at identifying health issues.

"And it is also to make them better at conducting their classes and maintaining the attention of the children through innovative and creative teaching methods.

"We cannot emphasise enough how important creativity is to capture the children's attention. Preschoolers attention span is very limited and if you see children running around then you know they are not being challenged enough."

The three-day Malaysian Government-funded workshop in progress at the Novotel Nadi ends tomorrow.








