Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to ensure 'quality is not compromised'

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

FIJI has made significant advances in early childhood education but there is a need to ensure the quality of education offered is not compromised in the process.

This was shared by Education Ministry's deputy permanent secretary Timoci Bure during the opening of the Sub-regional Workshop on Early Childhood Care Education Teacher Development in the Pacific Small Island Developing States in Nadi yesterday.

"While the data we have shows significant improvement in this sector in Fiji, more effort and resources need to be put in to ensure that quality is not compromised," he said.

Mr Bure said further investment was needed to ensure kindergarten teachers spent more time teaching rather than being tied up in administrative work.

"I strongly feel that teachers in ECE should be assisted to enable a more supportive working environment and more productive work processes," he said.

"Aside from their teaching and caring duties, our teachers have to undertake a range of administrative duties, many involving the use of pen and paper.

"These are important tasks to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children but we should try to make them less tedious and we need to support our teachers with technology solutions to help with these day-to-day tasks.

"This will free up more of our teachers' time to be channelled to developing our children or engaging with parents."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.255252.2552
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.44010.4281
NZD 0.68400.6510
AUD 0.65010.6251
USD 0.49220.4752

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Under scrutiny
  2. EMS fear
  3. Battle ready
  4. Botia not in camp
  5. Duplex teachers' quarters
  6. SODELPA's sugar plan
  7. PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua
  8. Uru joins Rebels
  9. Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes
  10. Grower support for Bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)