Call to ensure 'quality is not compromised'

FIJI has made significant advances in early childhood education but there is a need to ensure the quality of education offered is not compromised in the process.

This was shared by Education Ministry's deputy permanent secretary Timoci Bure during the opening of the Sub-regional Workshop on Early Childhood Care Education Teacher Development in the Pacific Small Island Developing States in Nadi yesterday.

"While the data we have shows significant improvement in this sector in Fiji, more effort and resources need to be put in to ensure that quality is not compromised," he said.

Mr Bure said further investment was needed to ensure kindergarten teachers spent more time teaching rather than being tied up in administrative work.

"I strongly feel that teachers in ECE should be assisted to enable a more supportive working environment and more productive work processes," he said.

"Aside from their teaching and caring duties, our teachers have to undertake a range of administrative duties, many involving the use of pen and paper.

"These are important tasks to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children but we should try to make them less tedious and we need to support our teachers with technology solutions to help with these day-to-day tasks.

"This will free up more of our teachers' time to be channelled to developing our children or engaging with parents."