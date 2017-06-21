Upgrades blamed for narrow road

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The road up to Dogoru Village. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

UPGRADING works have been blamed for the narrowing of roads in Dogoru and Savusavutaga in Macuata.

Mohameed Tazim of Savusavutaga said they were concerned that little space had been provided on the roadside for pedestrians.

"These roads are narrow and it looks like the road construction workers have chopped off much of the side of the road," he said.

Mr Tazim said people were at risk of being hit by passing vehicles.

"If you walk on this road and two cars pass each other, the pedestrian might have to jump into the drain for safety," he said.

"There are some parts along the road that are really narrow and one vehicle has to wait to give way."

Another resident, Deo Narayan, said the road condition had always been a challenge.

"We have always raised issues concerning our roads and when the workers come over to work on the roads, it gets even worse," he said.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they just completed all drainage, grading, spot metaling and vegetation clearing for Dogoru Rd, Savusavutaga Rd, Nasealevu and Vuraqilai roads.

"Please note that dusty roads are all part of unsealed roads network after the upgrading works and speeding is the main concern which is outside FRA's responsibility," he said.

"At present the populations serviced by these roads do not justify the expense of a full upgrade to sealed road."