Grower support for Bill

CANEFARMERS in Seaqaqa have supported the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill, being particularly pleased with the proposed removal of the divisional commissioners.

There has been a proposal to remove the Commissioner Northern and Western from the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden told sugarcane farmers at a public consultation at Solove Primary School in Seaqaqa yesterday that changes would be made within the council and it included the removal of the commissioners.

Prakash Chandra, a farmer, said the council needed farmers' representatives to be council members. "Why don't we have all the farmers' representatives in that board with the chairperson?" he said.

Mr Prasad said he preferred the commissioners removed.

"I don't think we need to include commissioners and it's good to have representatives chosen by farmers," he said.

"We want someone from our side to represent us and it would be good to have a farmer."

Responding to Mr Prasad's motion, Mrs Eden informed farmers of other changes that would take place within the council.

She said it would include two cane representatives from each of the cane producers associations to be members of the council.

Mrs Eden said instead of the 38 members from the past, they would have two from Rarawai and Penang Cane Producers Association, two from Labasa Cane Producers Association, two from Lautoka Cane Producers Association.

"We see that you all are happy with this change and we assure you that all the submissions that you will put forward today will be discussed in Parliament," she said.