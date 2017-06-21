Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Water tanks received by residents of Yalava settlement yesterday. The delivery was facilitated under the Government's free water tank project. Yalava is about 20 minutes drive from Labasa Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

THIRTEEN families at a settlement in Labasa received water tanks from the Water Authority of Fiji yesterday.

The delivery of the water tanks to the families at Yalava settlement in Tabia, about 20 minutes drive from Labasa, came after this newspaper highlighted the residents' plight in yesterday's edition.

Families who depend on wells for their daily water needs labelled the distribution of water tanks early this month as unfair.

Provincial administrator Macuata Semi Kuru said in a statement yesterday that 13 families from the settlement received their water tanks.

"We did all our deliveries and these tanks are mainly to cater for those families who are in need of water tanks," he said.

Mr Kuru said the delivery facilitated Government's commitment under its free water tank project for this particular settlement.

"The water tanks that are delivered today will be ready for commissioning on Friday by the Assistant Minister for Works," he said.

He said technical problems would always be associated with the risk of managing such projects and he advised the community to be patient because WAF was doing its best to reach out its delivery to approved applicants as soon as possible.

"Also members of the public are advised to understand the procedure of actually benefitting from the assistance," Mr Kuru said.

"Application forms must first be filled and lodged with WAF for their assessment and consideration of the application and delivery of water tank will only be made once all the set criteria are met."