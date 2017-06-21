Fiji Time: 7:32 PM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

THIRTEEN families at a settlement in Labasa received water tanks from the Water Authority of Fiji yesterday.

The delivery of the water tanks to the families at Yalava settlement in Tabia, about 20 minutes drive from Labasa, came after this newspaper highlighted the residents' plight in yesterday's edition.

Families who depend on wells for their daily water needs labelled the distribution of water tanks early this month as unfair.

Provincial administrator Macuata Semi Kuru said in a statement yesterday that 13 families from the settlement received their water tanks.

"We did all our deliveries and these tanks are mainly to cater for those families who are in need of water tanks," he said.

Mr Kuru said the delivery facilitated Government's commitment under its free water tank project for this particular settlement.

"The water tanks that are delivered today will be ready for commissioning on Friday by the Assistant Minister for Works," he said.

He said technical problems would always be associated with the risk of managing such projects and he advised the community to be patient because WAF was doing its best to reach out its delivery to approved applicants as soon as possible.

"Also members of the public are advised to understand the procedure of actually benefitting from the assistance," Mr Kuru said.

"Application forms must first be filled and lodged with WAF for their assessment and consideration of the application and delivery of water tank will only be made once all the set criteria are met."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.255252.2552
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.44010.4281
NZD 0.68400.6510
AUD 0.65010.6251
USD 0.49220.4752

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Under scrutiny
  2. EMS fear
  3. Battle ready
  4. Botia not in camp
  5. Duplex teachers' quarters
  6. SODELPA's sugar plan
  7. PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua
  8. Uru joins Rebels
  9. Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes
  10. Grower support for Bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)