Stage set for Kaila! Star Search event

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search finalists after their last rehearsals before their live shows tomorrow at Village 6 cinemas in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE final rehearsal for the contestants taking part in this year's Kaila! Star Search Competition was held in Suva last night.

The rehearsals ended weeks of preparations and hard work by the 25 contestants and the organising committee, which started off the auditions with more than 120 contestants.

This year's event will involve 19 singers and six dancers taking centre stage with a lot of excitement and raw talent on show.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the final rehearsal provided a platform for the contestants to iron out and fine-tune their performances before they performed tomorrow.

"Today (yesterday) provided them an opportunity to touch up on things and finalise their final presentations," he said.

Vakadewavosa said two contestants were from the West and they would be ready on the show day. "One is from Ba and one is from Nadi. One of them is here in Suva already and the other one will arrive tomorrow (today)."

Vakadewavosa said one of the contestants had to withdraw from the competition because of family commitments.

"It was unlucky for us not to be able to see him perform in the event, but we respect the commitments the contestant has," he said.

"This opportunity allowed for another contestant to be drafted in his place. This contestant was on standby after the auditions."

But despite the challenges and hurdles faced along the way, Vakadewavosa said he was optimistic of a good show and expected a good turnout.

"We know people will come out in numbers and show their support. We are urging the public to come down to Village 6 on Thursday. This is just the beginning of the show," he said.

* The competition starts at 6pm at the Village 6 cinemas in Suva tomorrow.