FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Beachcomber got this rather interesting tale from a regular contributor.

Here it goes.

You know how it is when we meet friends or family, it's always at funerals.

We meet and say, "Isa cuz, it's been a long time. Man we should meet more often."

At funerals we don't need to be invited, everyone goes to it.

At weddings, birthdays and reunions we may have to be invited, some go and some don't.

At a birthday party in Lautoka, I met a friend who I thought had left us for good.

He said, "Well cuz, it's good we meet, that last time we met was at the funeral. We should meet more often, but not at funerals."

He has a point.