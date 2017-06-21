Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Beachcomber got this rather interesting tale from a regular contributor.

Here it goes.

You know how it is when we meet friends or family, it's always at funerals.

We meet and say, "Isa cuz, it's been a long time. Man we should meet more often."

At funerals we don't need to be invited, everyone goes to it.

At weddings, birthdays and reunions we may have to be invited, some go and some don't.

At a birthday party in Lautoka, I met a friend who I thought had left us for good.

He said, "Well cuz, it's good we meet, that last time we met was at the funeral. We should meet more often, but not at funerals."

He has a point.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.255252.2552
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.44010.4281
NZD 0.68400.6510
AUD 0.65010.6251
USD 0.49220.4752

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Under scrutiny
  2. EMS fear
  3. Battle ready
  4. Botia not in camp
  5. Duplex teachers' quarters
  6. SODELPA's sugar plan
  7. PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua
  8. Uru joins Rebels
  9. Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes
  10. Grower support for Bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)