Under scrutiny

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday questioned civil servants about strategies taken to address the issue of contaminated water in Nabouwalu, Bua.

In a brief presentation, officials of the Bua Provincial Council informed Mr Bainimarama that water supply was at times contaminated.

Mr Bainimarama questioned personnel of the Water Authority of Fiji, saying he was tired of hearing people's concerns on the quality of water in the town.

He said the issue of water problems was always raised during his visits to towns around the country.

Mr Bainimarama told WAF personnel to do something about the issue and address it as soon as possible.

Among other issues raised by the Prime Minister was the condition of the road in Nasolo.

He also told civil servants to use the budget already allocated for farm roads.

Ministry of Agriculture's deputy secretary extension Uraia Waibuta said of the $1.2 million distributed to maintain farm roads in the North, $600,000 was allocated for Bua.

Mr Waibuta said the money had been used for development of roads including the gravelling of farm roads.